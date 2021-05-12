Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,973 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,800,000 after acquiring an additional 117,670 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after acquiring an additional 159,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 175,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,857,000 after acquiring an additional 312,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 733,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,198,558. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.