Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 168,505 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168,505 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

