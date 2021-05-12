Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

