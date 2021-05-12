Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,679.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

NYSE DUK opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.28.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

