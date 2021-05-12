JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 2,698 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 283.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

