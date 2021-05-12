Ellevest Inc. Has $243,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in PACCAR by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

PCAR stock opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average is $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

