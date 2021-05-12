Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,833,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after buying an additional 3,214,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after buying an additional 3,063,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after buying an additional 2,431,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,255,000 after buying an additional 1,254,155 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

