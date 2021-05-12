Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 2,140 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,624,000 after acquiring an additional 185,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

