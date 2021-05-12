Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $235.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.03. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

