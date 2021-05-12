David Loasby Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

David Loasby reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.8% of David Loasby’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. David Loasby’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $55,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

