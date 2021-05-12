David Loasby Sells 6,465 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

David Loasby trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

REET stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $27.63.

