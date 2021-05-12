AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $793,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 131,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

