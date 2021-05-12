Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $954,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $538,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,622.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 161,024 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,220. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

