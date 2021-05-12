Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,363,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 158,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 in the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $600.06 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $303.51 and a one year high of $633.04. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $603.68 and a 200-day moving average of $587.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.23.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

