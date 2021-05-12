American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 20,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 455,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

AWK opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

