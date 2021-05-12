Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Truist increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $137.42 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

