Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 9,571 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 350.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

