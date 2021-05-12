Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up to $64.80

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.80, but opened at $66.99. Brinker International shares last traded at $64.06, with a volume of 4,486 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Get Brinker International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,637 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after buying an additional 677,698 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,715,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 5,473.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 262,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.