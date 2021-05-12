Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $16.96

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $16.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 115 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $621.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 314,497 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 314,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 95,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

