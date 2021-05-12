Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.