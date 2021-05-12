Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Trading Up 6.5%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) shares shot up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.95 and last traded at $128.95. 6,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 474,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAP. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Credicorp by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after purchasing an additional 982,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,803,000 after purchasing an additional 233,260 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,018 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

