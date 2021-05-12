National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.17

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 8689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSA. Truist increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.27 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,671,000 after purchasing an additional 136,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,337,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after acquiring an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,946,000 after buying an additional 147,438 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

