Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Trading Up 5.2%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) shares were up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFS shares. Scotiabank downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $96,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 113,985 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

