Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Trading Up 5.2%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) shares were up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFS shares. Scotiabank downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.67%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $96,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 113,985 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
