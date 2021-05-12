Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Danaos has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

