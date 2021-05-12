Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Upgraded to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $75.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,694,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

