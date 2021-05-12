Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases New Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,009,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000.

Shares of TNL opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.50.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

