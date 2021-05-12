Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.750-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
SWM opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.
About Schweitzer-Mauduit International
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.
See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.