Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.750-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SWM opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

