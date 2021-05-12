SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

SCPL opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

SCPL has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

