Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Purple Innovation to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Purple Innovation has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -97.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRPL. B. Riley lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

