Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 95 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $348,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,705 shares of company stock worth $10,501,134. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $212.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

