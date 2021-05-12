Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. Allakos has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 17,308 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $1,993,362.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 246,460 shares of company stock valued at $28,807,367 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allakos stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Allakos worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

