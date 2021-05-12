Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.43 million.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.31.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

