BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BioLife Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLFS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $114,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,608.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $348,529.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

