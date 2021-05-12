Applied UV (AUVI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Applied UV stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.