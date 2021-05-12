Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $262,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 365,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,047,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $114.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $121.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

