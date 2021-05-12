Canoo (GOEV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Canoo has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.42.

GOEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

