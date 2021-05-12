Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 107 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $124.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average of $104.42.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.