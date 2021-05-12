Harrow Health’s (HROW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.68 million, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 56,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

