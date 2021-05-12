Harrow Health’s (HROW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.68 million, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 56,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
