HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $585.00 at BMO Capital Markets

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $565.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE:HUBS opened at $495.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.60. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after acquiring an additional 434,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3,251.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,839,000 after acquiring an additional 164,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.