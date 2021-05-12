Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLUIF. HSBC upgraded shares of Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Santander cut shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of FLUIF opened at $30.50 on Friday. Fluidra has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

