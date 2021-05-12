Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELEEF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

