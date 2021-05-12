Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 220 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $1,979,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W stock opened at $325.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.51 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.