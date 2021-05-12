Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 284.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.46.

SPCE stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.