Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000.

Shares of NYSE CRHC opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

