Credit Suisse Group Raises Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $21.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of GTES opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

