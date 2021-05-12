Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RDSA opened at GBX 1,380.80 ($18.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The firm has a market cap of £107.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.24. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,405.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,360.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,515 ($19.79).

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 7,396 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,345 ($17.57) per share, with a total value of £99,476.20 ($129,966.29).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

