Greencoat Renewables PLC to Issue Dividend of €0.02 (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GRP opened at GBX 1.16 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.81. The company has a market cap of £8.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93. Greencoat Renewables has a 12 month low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.66 ($0.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.18.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms. It operates wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 251 megawatts in Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Greencoat Renewables PLC is a subsidiary of BRI Wind Farms 3 Limited.

