Greencoat Renewables PLC to Issue Dividend of €0.02 (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON GRP opened at GBX 1.16 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.81. The company has a market cap of £8.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93. Greencoat Renewables has a 12 month low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.66 ($0.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.18.
Greencoat Renewables Company Profile
