SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS PERS opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. SandRidge Permian Trust has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

