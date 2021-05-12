SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
OTCMKTS PERS opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. SandRidge Permian Trust has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13.
About SandRidge Permian Trust
