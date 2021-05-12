Rate3 Market Capitalization Reaches $1.80 Million (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $178,160.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00084331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00068104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.50 or 0.00953491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00110354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00062722 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

