Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $99.00 at Susquehanna

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.